Fun gift for elderly carer, carer, nurse, doctor's assistant who performs with passion in your healthcare profession. 100% care tussy with kissing mouth is a fun gift idea for women in care. Perfect gift idea for a work colleague with heart and dedication in the care area for a birthday, anniversary, party or farewell gift. Vintage ladies and women saying design for the proud caregiver, who works in the hospital, hospiz and old home Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem