Womens Always Wear Proper Lab Attire Funny Laboratory Dog Pun V-Neck T-Shirt

Always Wear Proper Lab Attire design. You've made the medical doctors, nurses, and frontline workers look like geniuses for years! Now remind the world just how great lab techs are. Ok, ok... it's a joke. But seriously, you're awesome. For the physicians assistant, laboratory technician, chemist, biologist, and skilled scientist professional. A medical lab technicians gift that is bound to impress for Christmas, a Birthday, or graduation. For men, women, boyfriends, and girlfriends. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem