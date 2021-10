ANKLE BOOT with tear-drop design cutouts on each side, zipper closure in back PEEP TOE design with 6-Inch heel with a 1.5-Inch platform COMFORT & STYLE boots feature The Highest Heel exclusive comfort foot bed PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASE: Check The Highest Heel Size Chart, Q&A's and recent reviews for size detail; fit may vary by design THE HIGHEST HEEL offers a variety of styles of pumps, platforms, boots and booties to complete your look