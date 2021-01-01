Features of the Gregory Women's Amber 55 Pack VersaFit adjustable torso length with 3D foam breathable backpanel Women's Fit, adjustable padded wraparound hipbelt with large zippered pockets Women's specific perforated, breathable shoulder harness with sternum strap featuring an integrated safety whistle Wishbone alloy frame for stable load management and torsional flexibility Raincover included in dedicated zippered pocket for added organization Zippered bottom sleeping bag compartment with removable divider Floating zippered top pocket with underside zippered raincover pocket and key clip Dual side mesh pockets featuring side trail access with top and bottom compression straps Front Oversized stretch mesh pocket with durable fabric panel Quick-pull drawcord closure and top webbing compression Hydration sleeve with universal hanger and exit port Dual trekking pole/tool attachment points with bungee closure system Reinforced bottom panel with Dual layer construction Custom comfort-grip molded zipper pulls Fabric Details External Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Polyester (Bottom) Pack Body: 210D Nylon, 420D High Density nylon Pack Bottom: 840D Ballisitc polyester Lining: 40% Post-consumer recycled 135D polyester Suspension: Multi-Density closed and open cell foam