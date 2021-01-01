Haramain Women's Amber Oud Gold Edition Eau de Parfum - Size 4 Oz.

Amber Oud Gold Edition eau de parfum spray by Al Haramain Perfumes is an ambery vanilla fragrance for women and men. Amber Oud Gold Edition was launched in 2018. The fragrance opens with top notes of bergamot and green notes. Heart notes feature melon, sweet notes, pineapple and amber. Base notes are vanilla, musk and woody notes. 4 oz. Made in France. TOP NOTES Bergamot Green notes HEART NOTES Melon Sweet notes Pineapple Ambe. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Haramain. Size: 4 Oz.