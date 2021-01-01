In this stunning handblown jewel, honey tones of light and dark amber capture the ethereal beauty of the Australian desert in its warm and earthy hue. The Empire pendant is a beautifully modern design inspired by the bold geometric lines reminiscent of Art Deco. The minimalist Sterling Silver setting showcases the glass piece, allowing the light to bring forth the beauty and intensity. Perfectly paired with a 1mm Sterling Silver snake chain for a unique yet contemporary look. Available in two pendant sizes, 52mm or 35mm and both are 12mm wide. Your choice of 40cm, 45cm & 50cm Sterling Silver Snake Chain is included. All orders are complete with velvet pouch and gift ready packaging. Your OR Design jewellery item is a work of art and should be treated like so. At every stage of creating the hand-blown glass, meticulous care is taken to ensure the strength and longevity of your stone. The glass piece will stand everyday wear and tear, however, please try to not drop your piece onto hard surfaces. Regular cleaning with a Silver polishing cloth will help maintain the shine of your piece. To keep your jewellery looking it's best, please avoid contact with chemicals and abrasives. It is not advised to wear your jewellery in chlorine or salt water. Given the right care, your beautiful, one-off design will be able to be handed down for generations to come. Complimentary gift wrapping and personalized cards are available on request. Women's Amber Sterling Silver Empire Pendant Necklace - Gla OR Design