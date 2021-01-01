NYDJ Women's AMI Skinny, Cooper, 00

SKINNY JEANS FOR WOMEN: Get the jean you need for a second-skin fit with stretch and comfort that’s second to none. The Ami Skinny Women’s Jeans flatter every inch of you, giving you sculpted legs, a tucked tummy, and lifted curves you will love. EXCLUSIVE LIFT TUCK TECHNOLOGY: This unique technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented crisscross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. It will lift, slim, and flatten in the front for a flattering fit. MEASUREMENTS: Inseam runs 29 inches, front rise is 9.75 inches, with a leg opening of 10.5 inches. Due to the Lift Tuck Technology, select one size down from what you normally wear for the best fit. CLASSIC DESIGN: Finished with five-pocket styling, a zip fly, and a button closure, these skinny legging jeans for women are versatile and timeless with a comfortable slimming fit you can wear from season to season. EASY TO CLEAN: Keep your slimming skinny jeans in their best condition by machine washing in cold water and line drying. 64% Cotton, 23% Polyester, 11% Viscose, 2% Elastane.