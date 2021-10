Streamlined in silhouette, this classic trench coat is an elegant wardrobe basic that is reversible to become bold plaid. Spread collar Long kimono sleeves Concealed button front Adjustable buckle belted waist Waist welt pockets Back vent Coat is reversible Cotton/wool Dry clean Made in UK SIZE & FIT About 46.9" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a. Selloff Women's - S/o W Outerwear/swim > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Mackintosh. Color: Honey. Size: 12.