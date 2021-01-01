Hoka One One Women's Anacapa Mid GTX Shoe - 10 - Otter / Black

The Hoka One One Women's Anacapa Mid GTX Shoe is a mid height shoe for light hiking. Bring on the day hikes and spend plenty of trail miles exploring nature in maximal cushion with less weight. At around 14 ounces, they keep you moving with late stage Meta Rocker that makes you want to move along the trail. A Gore-TEX membrane provides waterproof, breathable protection for wet weather and shallow stream crossings, with the height that offers coverage just over the ankle. A durable, leather Upper holds up to whatever the trail throws at it while a Vibram Megagrip rubber Outsole with 5mm lugs drive the traction. Features of the Hoka One One Women's Anacapa Mid GTX Shoe Upper: Protected with PFC-Free water repellency treatment Leather Working Group Gold-rated waterproof nubuck leather Quick lace hook hardwAre Gusseted tongue to mitigate trail debris Recycled polyester content in collar, mesh and laces Gore-Tex footwear fabric with recycled textile designed to keep feet dry and comfortable Molded PU sockliner derived from 50% soybean oil Midsole: Compression molded EVA Midsole for balanced, cushioned ride Extended heel geometry for smoother heel-totoe transitions Outsole: Grounded in a Vibram MegaGrip rubber Outsole