Women's Anamaria Wide Width Toe Loop Strappy Sandals - Universal Thread Tan 9W

Take on every summer day in comfort and style with these Anamaria Toe Loop Strappy Sandals from Universal Thread™. These sandals come in a versatile neutral hue that's perfect for pairing with any style of warm-weather outfit, while the open-toe design keeps your feet in absolute comfort. A thong strap with buckle closure lends you a secure, customized fit, while a built-in toe loop adds a little extra style to the design. Wear them with your favorite blouse and denim shorts for an effortless look. Size: 9 Wide. Color: Tan. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.