This endlessly versatile sneaker is the perfect balance of casual and refined style, with PLUSHWAVE technology for superior cushioning and comfort. Molded Wave-Siping on the sole provides no-slip traction in wet or dry conditions. 1" platform (size 8.5) Lace-up style Removable PLUSHWAVE cushioned footbed Traction-enhancing rubber outsole Leather upper/textile and synthetic lining/rubber sole Imported Women's Shoes