Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's and Women's Plus Size Boatneck Top and Shorts Set

Para nuestra comunidad de habla hispana: Ya sea que estés relajada en casa o preparándote para dormir, este dúo dinámico de Sofia Intimates te permite pasar el día, o la noche, con elegante comodidad. Exclusivamente en Walmart.Material: 95% Modal/5% Spandex/95% modal; 5% licraCare: Machine washable/Lavar a máquinaCountry of Origin: Imported/Artículo importadoSize: Model is 5’9” and is wearing a size S/La modelo mide 5’9” y viste una talla pequeña “S”Fit: Modern/ModernoSet includes: Long sleeve top and shorts/Blusa manga larga y shortsTop Pullover styling with boatneck; long dolman sleeves with contrast details/Estilo fácil de poner con cuello bote; manga larga dolmán con detalles contrastantesShorts: Pull-on styling with drawstring elastic waistband; mid-rise; 2.5” inseam on size M; two side-seam pockets; contrast side seams/Estilo fácil de poner con pretina elástica con cordón ajustable; tiro medio; 2.5” de largo de entrepierna en una talla mediana “M”; dos bolsillos laterales ocultos; costuras laterales contrastantesUpgrade Your Downtime: Nothing says cozy-chic better than new loungewear and sleepwear from Sofia Vergara/Nada tiene un estilo tan cómodo y elegante como la nueva colección de ropa para estar en casa y de ropa para dormir de Sofia Vergara.Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Boatneck Top and Shorts Set for Women