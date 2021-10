Angel Muse eau de parfum spray from Thierry Mugler is a sophisticated, yet earthy scent that brings together sweetness with spicy for a long lasting and exhilarating experience. Refillable cosmic pebble vessel. 1.0 oz. Made in USA. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Thierry Mugler. Size: 1.0 Oz.