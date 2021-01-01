ECCO Women's Anine Ballerina Ballet Flat, Bast Nubuck, 7-7. 5

Simplicity and fashion come together with a new rounded last that offers a more rounded heel and toe shape that comfortably hugs the foot. Crafted from a range of rich materials including full grain ECCO patent, printed, metallic and FLUID-TOUCH CALF leather. Moulded Poron inlay sole is shaped to the contours of a woman's foot, to provide additional walking comfort. FLUIDFORM Injection Technology and foot-fitted last provide anatomical support and an integral, durable bond between the upper and sole, without the compromises common with stitched and/or glued assemblies. Direct-injected P.U sole with a stacked leather 15mm heel is highly comfortable, lightweight and flexible.