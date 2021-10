An ankle strap sandal in smooth faux leather. Short block heel wrapped in matching faux leather. Additional 5mm of cushion padding for extra comfort. Easy hook and loop tape closure at ankle. WIDE WIDTHS: Unlike industry standard we design with a true wide width that extends both the sole and the upper shoe itself for a more comfortable fit-no tightness or pinching. Item Number #351346, Heel Height: 2 1/4", Imported Wide Width Footwear, Lane Bryant