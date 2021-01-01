Taryn Rose Women's Annabella Ballet Flat, Black/Night, 6 M Medium US

TARYN ROSE Footwear is the perfect blend of comfort and fashion, founded by an expert orthopedic surgeon. Expertly crafted, our footwear is about luxurious materials, sophisticated silhouettes and innovative design STYLE + DESIGN Round toe slip-on ballet flat that features cap toe, debossed rose detail and leather lining.Heel measures 0.2” COMFORT Cushioned ORTHOLITE footbed coupled with higher density PORON energy return & shock absorbing inserts to soften every step. Luxurious uppers & supple breathable leather linings for a glove-like feel PERFECT FIT Available in US Womens Size 4, 5-10, 11, 12. Wide widths available in sizes 7-9 WEATHERPROOF: All uppers are treated to be water repellent. Use seam seal technologies in select styles to prevent water infiltration