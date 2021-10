From the coastlines of Skagen to the architecture of Copenhagen and a celebrated fashion scene, Denmark embodies a special kind of energy: modern, minimalist, and playful. In the moment— with an appreciation for nature and the wild world around us. Featuring a 34mm case, 16mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with 2-hand analog display, imported. Round stainless steel case, with a blue dial. Silver, stainless steel bracelet. Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water