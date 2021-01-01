Bloch Women's Annie Tyette Dance Shoe, Patent, 8 Medium US

The two sides of the upper are fastened together with an elastic strip featuring a snap design as well as a ribbon which has been threaded through the eyelets and tied in a bow to conceal the elastic Soft cashmere lining and padded insole for comfort and to reduce moisture; Bloch Techno taps A non-slip pro balance pad has been added to the resin outsole to smooth out weight transference The back of the shoe has no seam lines in lining and an extra piece of black leather to secure the heel and minimise rubbing Sizing: Start with 1 full size up from street shoe