Cutter & Buck Women's Annika Rain Delay Full-Zip Golf Jacket, Large, Blue

When the clouds roll in, throw on the Cutter & Buck Women’s Annika Rain Delay Full-Zip Golf Jacket. This wind and water resistant jacket features WeatherTec technology and contrasting zippers and cuffs for added style. Zippered pockets allow for accessible storage and the mock neck design provides added coverage when needed. Technology WeatherTec water and wind repellency provides exceptional protection from the elements Design Details Breathable, lightweight fabric for maximum comfort Long sleeve, full-zip design with a mock neck provides easy adjustability in changing weather conditions Zippered, on-seam pockets allow for storage and added hand comfort Princess seams for fitted, natural shape Raglan sleeves