Fantasie Women's Anoushka Side Supported Underwire Bra Bra, -Red, 32F

Four-panel cup provides excellent uplift, support, and the desired rounded shape Custom Austrian-designed swirl embroidery adorning cups and is accented with french-designed geometric lace around cradle for a truly special, feminine, and beautiful look All-over embroidery in the bottom cups, with lining, to create a luxurious look with great support and shape Fully adjustable soft peach skin lined shoulder straps to ensure super soft wear that won't slip off shoulders Finished with trinket charm detail the center front