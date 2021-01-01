Ariat Women's Anthem Western Boots, Brown

Add a pop of color to your western workwear with the Ariat® Women's Anthem western boots. These leather boots feature a bold color midsole and unique stitch pattern for a style-forward look while still offering high-performance features like durable leather uppers, cushioning footbeds and midsole, slip-resistant outsoles. SAFETY: Soft toe is ASTM 2892-11 EH rated DESIGN: Leather foot and upper Lightweight stabilizing shank Square toe IN-SHOE COMFORT: Mesh lining for additional breathability 4LR™ technology provides cushioning and support from footbed to outsole High-rebound comfort footbed EVA midsole for shock absorption and comfort DURABILITY & TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant Duratread™ outsoles for reliable traction and maximum wear resistance ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Height: 10''