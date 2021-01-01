Women's Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Small E/W Crossbody

Travel worry-free with the Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Small E/W Crossbody Bag. The bag features RFID-blocking card and passport slots that prevent data-skimming thieves from stealing your personal information via radio signals. Slash-proof body panels and shoulder straps not only prevent any attempt at slitting but also keep your essentials intact while you' re on the go. Locking zippers add to the safety aspect, eliminating chances of pickpocketing. Features and Benefits RFID-blocking card and passport slots Slash-proof body panels and straps Locking zippers Open top pocket, zippered wall pocket, and tethered key clip with LED light Front and back zippered pockets 900 D polyester Dimensions: 10.5" x 8.5" x 2.5" Drop Length: 13" - 25"