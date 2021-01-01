Womens Antigua Queen Caribbean Pride Proud Women Womans Girls T-Shirt

These Caribbean themed clothing for women featuring a simple graphic design of pretty lady with a flag on her chest. These designs are stylish, patriotic, cute and cool. Show your latin pride in these designs for clothing, apparel & accessories Supporting Caribbean and Black Queens, these make the perfect gift. With the national flag on the womans chest, these are great for Christmas, parties, festivities, national holidays, birthdays, football, tournaments, carnivals etc, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem