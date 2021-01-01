CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Anywhere Petal Hem Shorts, Large, Lemon Ice

When you’re out and about, the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Anywhere Petal Hem Shorts are the perfect lightweight comfort piece. These athletic bottoms not only feature moisture-wicking and antimicrobial technologies but also an inner brief for strategic coverage and support. Fit Regular fit shorts Stretchy waistband sits just right Inner brief lends strategic coverage Flattering curved petal hemline Technology BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls moisture away from the skin and boasts a rapid evaporation time so you stay dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE antimicrobial technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh Design Lightweight woven fabric with 4-way stretch Back pocket on waistband holds phone or other items CALIA™ back logo graphic Additional Details 3’’ inseam