Oakley womens Aoo9102ls Holbrook Replacement Sunglass Lenses, Violet Iridium, One Size US

100% UV PROTECTION: Oakley Holbrook sunglass replacement lenses provide 100% UV Protection filtering of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400mm. VIOLET IRIDIUM LENSES are designed for use in all bright light conditions making them great, all purpose lenses. Light transmission: 14% PATENTED HIGH DEFINITION OPTICS (HDO) LENSES provide superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle. INCLUDES: Oakley Microbag cleaning cloth and protective storage case. COMPATIBLE WITH Oakley Holbrook sunglasses. VISIT THE OAKLEY BRAND SHOP: Click on the Oakley logo above to view the entire Oakley sunglasses and accessories assortment.