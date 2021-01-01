Nike Womens Nike AOP GT FT Fleece Pants - Womens Black/White Size S

Show off your wild side. Unleash your untamed spirit. Take over the world with the Nike AOP GT FT Fleece Pants featuring the Dri-FIT technology. Stay dry and comfortable all day long and practice and train at your best in these Nike Fleece Pants crafted with a French terry fabric. Pair it with any Nike fleece jersey and your favorite Nike trainers to complete your ‘comfortably-wild' look. Nike AOP GT FT Fleece Pants features: Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away and keeps you dry and comfortable. French terry fabric feels soft and comfortable. Ribbed cuffs and an adjustable waist hold the pants in place while you move. The animal print on the pants gives a wild look. Pockets add storage space. Machine wash. 61% cotton/39% polyester. Imported.