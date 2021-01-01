Dolfin Women's Aquashape 1/2 Zip Rash Guard, Medium, Black

Fit Regular fit long sleeve rash guard Technology UPF 50+ protection from the sun Chlorine-resistant for durability and fade-free color Pilling-resistant Stretch recovery and shape retention Design 1/2 zip front Rouched sides with adjustable drawcords Engineered to fit tightly to the body to withstand long hours in the water Part of the Dolfin® Aquashape® collection, solution swimwear designed by women for women Additional Details Care Instructions: hand wash in cold water after each use with mild soap; do not use bleach, detergent, or fabric softeners; hang dry away from heat; do not iron or dry clean