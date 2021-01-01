Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket, Large, Black

No need to wish the rain away with the Columbia® Women’s Arcadia II Rain Jacket. Omni-Tech™ offers a fully seamed sealed waterproof and breathable jacket to keep you secure and dry from anything that comes your way. Zippered hand pockets offer extra space and protection while the adjustable hood and drawcord hem offer you a customized fit. Feel good while you travel the trail in the Arcadia II Rain Jacket. FEATURES: Omni-Tech™ waterproof/breathable fully seam sealed Attached, adjustable storm hood Drawcord adjustable hem Zippered hand pockets Packable into hand pocket Fabric: 100% nylon FD plain weave shell Extended, plus size available Style: RX2436