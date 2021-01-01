Women's Skechers Arch Fit Granola Slide

Add flair to a comfort classic with the Skechers Arch Fit Granola Slide. This two band sandal features a supportive Arch Fit® contoured footbed. Features and Benefits Part of the Arch Fit® Collection Patented Skechers Arch Fit® contoured footbed with podiatrist-certified arch support Podiatrist-designed shape developed with 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans Contoured footbed to mold to your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion Two bands with adjustable metal buckles