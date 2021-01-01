Women's Skechers Arch Fit Sunny Outlook Sneaker

Experience supportive comfort and flaunt your sporty style with the Skechers Arch Fit Sunny Outlook Sneaker. This lace-up sneaker features the patented Skechers Arch Fit® insole system with podiatrist-certified arch support and a removable footbed that helps in shock absorption. Features and Benefits Part of the Arch Fit® Collection Athletic engineered knit mesh fabric upper Knit-in cooling weave panels for comfort Padded collar and tongue Soft fabric shoe lining Patented Skechers Arch Fit® insole system with podiatrist-certified arch support Podiatrist-designed shape developed with 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans Removable insole helps mold to your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion Resilient cushioning system promotes better foot guidance Flexible traction outsole 1.5" heel