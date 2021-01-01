Oboz Women's Arete Low B-Dry Shoe - 7 - Mint

The Oboz Women's Arete Low BDry Shoe is a fast and light hiking shoe for exploring the trails. The breathable mesh Upper Features no-sew TPU overlays for reinforcement, and if you run into wet weather or a stream crossing, the B-Dry membrane will keep moisture from seeping in. The A3 chassis offers excellent support and stability on rocky terrain, the sculpted insole provides arch support, and Tempest Outsole gives you flexible grip with rugged durability. Features of the Oboz Women's Arete Low BDry Shoe Upper - Weather resistant jacquard woven mesh with no-sew panels, synthetic TPU overlays, Oboz B-DRY waterproof/breathable membrane, welded TPU toe cap Insole - O Fit Insole Midsole - Single-Density EVA, EVA Super Skin (ESS) forefoot armoring, A3 Chassis Outsole - Tempest Heel Rise - 8mm