Brooks Women's Ariel 20 Running Shoes, Black

Merge the two worlds of comfort and support with the Brooks® Women's Ariel '20 running shoes. The PDRB® and structured heel counter won't let you down. DESIGN: Engineered air mesh uppers deliver spacious toe boxes Full-length Segmented Crash Pads accommodate any foot landing for smooth heel-to-toe transitions Updated last shape delivers more spacious forefoot areas Supportive saddles and external heel counters wrap foot for a secure fit IN-SHOE COMFORT: Progressive Diagonal Rollbar (PDRB®) in the midsole counteracts your foots tendency to overpronate, smoothing transitions Sockliners add cushioning for a plush in-shoe feel DURABILTIY & TRACTION Structured saddles and external heel counters help reinforce stability SPECS: Shoe type: Max Support Midsole Drop: 12 mm