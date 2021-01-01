The Osprey Women's Ariel Pro 65 Pack is a stripped down pack for week-long to month-long thru-hikes, alpine climbs, and more. Pack the essentials and hit the trail, this pack trims the unnecessary and helps you comfortably carry the Items you do need. The top lid, hipbelt pockets and ice tool loops Are all removable so you can customize the pack to your preference. Features of the Osprey Women's Ariel Pro 65 Pack Removable top lid Dual removable side compression straps Stow on the go trekking pole attachment Reinforced cord loops to attach Osprey Daylite daypack or Alpine Pocket Dual front compression straps with Straight jacket compression Removable Dual ice tool loops with Upper cord attachments Removable sleeping pad straps Sternum strap with whistle Dual zippered hipbelt pockets Integrated FlapJacket cover for lidless use Internal reservoir sleeve 3.5 mm LightWire peripheral frame effectively transfers load to hipbelt Single 6061-T6 center stay maintains backpanel shape Precision cut and accordion spread mesh-covered foam ridges Lightweight and comfortable contact surfaces Spacer mesh fabric provides a comfortable Fit Custom heat molding for a precise, personalized Fit Strippable top lid and hipbelt pockets Single compartment top-loader Every piece of this pack is critical, nothing missing, nothing extra Premium fabric reduces weight, increases durability Reduced suspension weight, with no Performance lost Uses Isoform4 CMTM components