Quartz Co Women's Aris Jacket - Medium - Military Green

The Quartz Women's Aris Jacket is a puffer jacket for cold winters. Head into work without having to sacrifice your favorite outFits in the middle of a Snowstorm. The 650 fill down is toasty warm and lightweight too, so you're not bogged down by unwanted weight. The Canadian coyote fur ruff is removable, so you can go with or without depending on the weather. Features of the Quartz Women's Aris Jacket Insulation: 80%, 20% protected with ultra-fresh an antimicrobial agent Semi-Slim silhouette Removable Canadian coyote fur trim Fixed hood YKK Two-way zipper Fleece-lined pockets Two exterior pockets One inside pocket Storm cuffs Signature Quartz Co. patch on left sleeve Machine washable Water repellent and breathable (20K, 7K), coated with a DWR repellent Comfort index: -22° F, -30° C Fabric Details Shell: JT1, 100% Nylon