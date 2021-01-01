Birkenstock Womens Birkenstock Arizona - Womens Shoes White/White Size 7.0

Bring a signature flex to your fashion statement with the Birkenstock Arizona. Made with a Birko-Flor synthetic upper, this comfortably shaped casual design offers superior breathability and style, even with everyday wear. Get an effortless, street-ready look when you step out on the block in the fashionable Arizona from Birkenstock! Birkenstock Arizona features: Contoured cork footbed offers arched support and comfort. Additional soft foam cushioning provides optimal shock absorption at high-impact zones. A deep heel cup and roomy toe box ensure a breathable style. Lightweight EVA midsole offers optimal energy return with every stride.