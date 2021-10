Fit & Design: Loose fit pullover hoodie Soft inner layer traps heat to keep you warm and comfortable Binding at bottom hem and cuffs for added durability Front kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm Dropped, shaped hem for extended coverage Raised chenille texture and shine detailing offers added style 3-piece hood with scuba collar and adjustable drawcord Technology: Armour Fleece® is light, breathable and stretches for superior mobility