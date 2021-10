Under Armour Fly Fast 2.0 Tight Keep up the pace in Under Armour Fly Fast 2.0 tight pants. The pant's fast-drying fabric delivers superior coverage without weighing you down on longer workouts. Showcase your best performance in these pants. The pants' material wicks sweat and dries quickly. Updated HeatGear® fabric with added stretch provides superior coverage with very little weight. Inseam: “29 Body: 77% Polyester/23% Elastane. Panels: 68% Nylon/32% Elastane. Imported.