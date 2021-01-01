Our enamel bangles are hand personalised in our West London design studio. The bangles can be worn alone or stacked up in two's or threes, mixing from our eight colour choices. Their bold design makes them stand out from other jewellery, to create a memorable gift for friends and family. The bangles arrive inside a gold-stamped Florence London gift box, tied with a cream ribbon and a hand-written note. All Florence London jewellery is crafted from top quality metals, ensuring their gold, rose gold or silver colour lasts forever. Our gold bangles are luxuriously plated with 18ct gold, ensuring high quality that lasts year after year when looked after with care. To clean metal: We recommend a soft, lint free cloth to keep silver, 18ct gold and rose gold jewellery glowing. Silver cleaner can also be used to clean our silver pieces. To clean enamel - We recommend a soft cloth with warm water and a small touch of mild soap. Do not soak jewellery in water and always ensure pieces are dried quickly and thoroughly. Do not allow perfume, household cleaning products or abrasive creams and liquids to touch the enamel. Keep away from extreme temperatures. Women's Artisanal 18ct Gold Initial J Bangle Plated With Cream Enamel Florence London