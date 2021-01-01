Our 18 Ct gold plated Initial necklaces are a great gift for friends, family or oneself. The black enamel sits within an 18ct gold plated trim with the initial in the centre. The pendant comes on a 47cm chain (pictured Our pendants are filled with premium quality glossy enamel and deeply engraved on one side with our logo. Our gold snake chains and pendants are plated with 18ct gold or premium silver, chosen for its hardness and durability. Our gold and silver jewellery is manufactured for longevity and will not chip or tarnish if looked after properly. Our jewellery does not contain nickel. Women's Artisanal Black 18ct Gold Initial K Necklace Plated With Enamel Florence London