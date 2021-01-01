Designed by Florence London, this pair of personalised Little Letter studs are perfect for your friends, family or a personalised treat for you. At 4mm high, for any part of the ear for stacking or as singles. They are heavily plated in 18ct rose gold and never lose their colour. Two butterfly backs included. Colours available: Rose gold, Gold or Silver (see separate listings for Gold or Silver). Letters available: A-Z (see separate listings for other letters). Earrings are made from stainless steel and then luxuriously plated with 18ct rose gold to ensure colour stays forever. They come with a butterfly back to secure in place. Our earrings are hypoallergenic to avoid irritation. We recommend storing your earrings inside their pouch and avoiding contact with irritants. Women's Artisanal 18ct Rose Gold Plated Little Letter A Earrings - Pair Florence London