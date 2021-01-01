This adorable pompom Dahlia ring is exquisitely detailed and sure to put a smile on your face - it can be worn on its own; stacked with our other Lee Renee flower rings, or paired with our gemstone rings for a flash of colour. Our Dahlias are sculpted with hundreds of tiny little petals creating their distinctive round pompom shape. Prized for its beauty, the Dahlia flower symbolises elegance, inner strength and dignity. 100% handmade in Hatton Garden, London from recycled 9ct rose gold. Dahlia ring comes beautifully packaged in a Lee Renee branded box and presentation bag - perfect for gifting. Lee Renee jewellery is made from recycled sterling silver or 9ct gold. When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in. This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment. Avoid all contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up as these will affect the plating. To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth. Women's Artisanal 9ct Rose Gold Dahlia Stacking Ring - Lee Renee