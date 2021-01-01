A beautiful pendant necklace, handmade to represent the constellation of 'Sagittarius'. Tiny holes have been drilled to map out the constellation and then two sparkling white sapphires of contrasting sizes have been hand-flush set to sparkle like the stars. The pendant is made from a 1.2mm thick sterling silver that has been lightly hammered and smoothed to create a classy and high quality finish. Do not wear your jewellery for sports, swimming or sleeping. Remove when applying perfume, deodorant or other cosmetics. When not being worn keep your jewellery in a zip bag to help prevent tarnishing. Clean with a soft lint-free cloth or a jewellers gold cloth. Do not use jewellery dips or other cleaning agents. Women's Artisanal White agittariu Contellation Necklace With apphire Yvonne Henderson Jewellery