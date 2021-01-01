Timeless high quality pearl necklace with 6 mm Akoya saltwater pearls, silver pieces with zirconia details and a silver with clasp. The Akoya pearls are very round and shiny. In the light of the sun, the deep luster on the pearl surface is slightly light pink. Wipe the pearls with a clean dry cloth after use. This prevents any oil or other dirt from remaining on its surface. Visibly dirty pearls can be wiped with a damp cloth and diluted dishwashing detergent. Dress them last, remove them first. Store pearls far away from cosmetic products containing alcohol. Store the jewelry in a bag in a dry place. The bag protects the pearls from scratching. Pearls love moisture so use them as often as possible. The surface of the pearl remains beautiful this way. Remember that the surface of the pearl is very delicate. Avoid solvents and other strong substances. Women's Artisanal White Akoy Pearl Necklace, 6 Mm Pearl House of Elliott