A beautiful freeform natural Amethyst pendant, on a 60cm Biba Chain, 22ct Gold Plated Brass. Amethyst is a crystal whose powerful healing properties can be described as cleansing, calming and transforming. Amethyst heals all levels of the mind, body and spirit. Take care to avoid extreme humidity or heat as this may cause tarnishing. Your gold vermeil and silver jewellery should be kept in a dark, cool and dry place. Substances like oil, nail polish remover, chlorine and perfume may react with metal/plated jewellery and cause it to tarnish. This is also true for sweat, so make sure you remove your gold plated jewellery when you exercise or doing anything requiring heavy work and when swimming. Clean your jewellery carefully with a soft, non-abrasive and lint-free cloth or chamois; this helps maintain or bring back its shine. If necessary, you can use a mild washing up liquid with warm water and a soft toothbrush, then rinse with clean water and pat dry with a soft cloth. Women's Artisanal Amethyst Brass Freeform Pebble Pendant Mirabelle Jewellery