Faceted green amethyst teardrops with a sprinkling of pink tourmaline beads are suspended from 14ct Goldfilled fish hooks. These dainty earrings are very easy to wear and add a touch of spring to any outfit. All Mounir jewellery is designed and carefully handmade in our London studio and all the stones we use are hand cut to our specific design. Due to its handcrafted nature, each piece is unique and might vary slightly in finish. The earrings will be sent out in our signature gift box. Please note that as with all semi precious stones due care and attention is needed. Each piece should be kept seperately and should not come into contact with any water or chemicals including perfume and hair spray. Women's Artisanal Green Amethyst Earrings MOUNIR LONDON