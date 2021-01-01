These Matte Bone Arch Earrings are the perfect neutral to complement to any outfit! They are made with ultra light weight acetate resin and accented with our signature 16kt gold-plated top. M Street Studio only uses nickel and lead free gold plating, making the earrings beautiful, hypoallergenic and above all comfortable to wear all day long. All of our jewelry pieces are delicate and need extra care and love. As such, please: Take off the jewelry if you plan to get wet such as going to the beach, pool, shower, bath, spa etc. Remove the jewelry before going to sleep, exercise or if you plan to do any physically strenuous activities. This is to avoid any unnecessary wear and tear. Put on the jewelry last, only after you apply any make-up, skin care products, perfume, hairspray, etc. Avoid contact with any harsh chemicals such as household cleaners, acid, alkali, corrosive substances, etc. This includes not using any chemical jewelry cleaners. Wipe down your jewelry with a soft, lint-free polishing cloth and store in a sealed bag or box in a cool dry place. Women's Artisanal Gold Arch Earrings M STREET STUDIO