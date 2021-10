Our breezy palazzo style lounge pant features a high waist, elastic waistband, and deep pockets. Perfect for day or night, they pair seamlessly with the Greta top or Stella camis. For a monochrome look, pair with the Mila tank in bone. We also love them styled with the Debra duster or layered under the Viola dress - a gorgeous column look. Hand wash cold Line dry Warm iron or dry clean Women's Artisanal White Arden Linen Palazzo Pant Large une forme