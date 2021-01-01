This collection was inspired by the edges of a wax stamp, as a manifestation of your own mark. Just like a stamp is unique and imperfect, so are humans. Success is different for everyone, stamp it proudly! This is the balance necklace. A balanced life: love, family, work, friends. Wonther Jewelry is 925 Sterling Silver 24K Gold Plated, created in recycled plate and carefully covered by a gold layer, which gives it a bold hue. It is part of the natural process for gold-plated pieces to lose their color intensity over time. Care: Avoid water when wearing your piece: Before exercising or showering, remove your jewelry. Avoid contact with chemicals: put on your jewelry only after you apply cosmetics, perfume or hair spray. Keep the shine: Clean your piece by gently buffing it with a dry microfiber cloth. Protect it during storage: Wrap your jewelry in tissue paper or a soft cloth before storing to prevent scratches from other pieces of jewelry. Women's Artisanal Gold Balance Necklace Wonther