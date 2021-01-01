Metallic thread top with square neckline. Short balloon sleeves and cuffs. Side in-seam zip closure. SUMMER BREEZE Daydreaming at its finest. Give in to the summer breeze. A dreamscape with iridescent flowers. Catching glimpses of light dancing on your hands as you feel a refreshing breeze swooshing in through the window. NOCTURNE's Summer Breeze Collection features flowy dresses, voluminous sleeves and a sense of style that is reminiscent of a dreamy summer fling. From the softest baby blue to hot pink, it is a festival of dreamy hues and silhouettes that will carry you from the day into the night. 100% Polyester Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Do Not Iron; Sensitive Dry Clean Do Not Bleach Women's Artisanal White Balloon Sleeve Crop Top-Pearl Large NOCTURNE