A stunning necklace set with three sparkling white sapphires. This gorgeous necklace is formed from sterling silver - it has a texturised organic finish and has been set with three white sapphires, each measuring approximately 2mm diameter. This necklace is a wardbrobe staple and a classic. It can be dressed up or down, worn layered with other necklaces and makes a great gift for many occasions. The necklace is available in sterling silver finish or 18ct hard gold sterling silver - it comes presented in one of our luxury branded gift boxes and gift wrapped. Available in sterling silver or 18ct hard gold plated sterling silver. Available in 41cm/16" or 46cm/18" lengths. made from: 18ct hard gold plated sterling silver - white sapphires. dimensions: The bar measures approximately 3cm by 0.4cm. Do not wear your jewellery for sports, swimming or sleeping. Remove when applying perfume, deodorant or other cosmetics. When not being worn keep your jewellery in a zip bag to help prevent tarnishing. Clean with a soft lint-free cloth or a jewellers gold cloth. Do not use jewellery dips or other cleaning agents. Women's Artisanal White Gold Bar Necklace With apphire Yvonne Henderson Jewellery